Hattiesburg church works to help the hungry with food box

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Truth Church leaders announced they’ve installed a red box outside the building. Inside, there will be food to help anyone in need.

The church, located on 7th Street in Hattiesburg, has filled the red box with non-perishable items. According to Outreach Pastor Davontae Washington, the church hosts an outreach event on a monthly basis, but they want to do something that helps people everyday.

The red box will be left unlocked day and night. Washington said the box was originally a wooden cabinet, but they later found a red metal tool box that was more weather resistant.

He said since installing it, the box regularly appears half stocked or completely empty shortly after items are placed it in. The church has been taking on the costs of the groceries thanks to individual church members.