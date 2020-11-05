Hattiesburg Cycle donates $10K to Forrest General Cancer Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – During the month of October, Hattiesburg Cycles raised $10,350 that will be used at the Forrest General Cancer Center.

“We discussed different ways to give back to our local community and decided on Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Hattiesburg Cycles General Manager William Moore. “We chose the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation over a national charity because we want to support the community. We are fortunate to have our management and owners, as well as the inventory and facilities we do to accommodate our customers and give back locally.”

Purchases were made by people from across the state from North Mississippi to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, west to the Mississippi River, and in Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana, Florida and Texas.

“The Foundation is honored to have been chosen by Hattiesburg Cycles to receive this generous donation,” said Forrest General Healthcare Foundation Board Chairman Joe Paul. “We appreciate their commitment to help us provide the best cancer care in the community.”

LATEST STORIES: