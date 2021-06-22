Hattiesburg High School student wins National Speech and Debate Competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Logan Green, a Hattiesburg High School student, was among 32 named champions in the National Speech and Debate Competition.

The 16-year-old competed virtually after she first qualified in the district competition. Green competed in the Prose and Original Spoken Word categories, where she won against 423 Spoke Word competitors.

In her original piece called, “Reclaim Girlhood,” Green talked about what it means to be a Black girl in America. She said she wrote her piece in tribute to young Black girls who are dehumanized and objectified because of their skin color.

Green plans to continue with activism in her future.