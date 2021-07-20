Hattiesburg Humane Society, PetSmart team up for National Pet Adoption Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In celebration of National Pet Adoption Week, Hub City Humane Society has set up a booth at PetSmart in Hattiesburg in hopes to get local pets forever homes.

The event allows the public to come out and interact with the animals to see if the ones that are available are the right fit. Megan Marlowe, with the Humane Society, said getting a pet from an adoption center is getting a pet that is already up to date on shots, spayed or neutered, and micro-chipped.

The pets will be at PetSmart from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday this week.

If you miss the event this week, shelter walkthrough hours are from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays every week and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays.