Hattiesburg-Laurel airport receives $1 million grant

HAITTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport received a federal grant on Thursday, which will be used for safety improvements.

“We need improve our safety areas, which is the area around the runway. If an airplane lands short or roll of the end, it’s almost pristine like an asphalt runway so they don’t have an accident,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the airport.

The $1 million dollar grant will be used to make improvements to safety checkpoints and the overall infrastructure of the airport.

“It’s been challenging times throughout through this whole pandemic, but we have been fortunate enough. We got a lot of things done with the help of a lot of folks,” said Heanue.

He said there will also be improvements made to the airport’s security access road. Roof repairs are expected to be completed by the end of March.