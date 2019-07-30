Hattiesburg man continues campaign after being disqualified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man who was disqualified from running for a seat on the county board of supervisors is still campaigning and requesting funding.

The Hattiesburg American reports 30-year-old Derrian Moye is ineligible to run for the Forrest County Board of Supervisors because he pleaded guilty to a felony forgery charge in 2008.

However, Moye is still asking for contributions to his campaign, preferably sent via Cash App.

Moye is a self-proclaimed youth leader and has implemented several community programs.

Moye hasn’t acknowledged his ineligibility. He also hasn’t filed a campaign finance report with the Secretary of State’s office so it is unclear how much money has been raised.

It’s not clear if Moye’s actions are illegal. The newspaper’s attempt to reach Moye as of Monday were unsuccessful.