Hattiesburg man sentenced to life for 2020 homicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man has been convicted of first degree murder in the death of Tedarron Price in May 2020.

Price was found lying in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on 823 Edwards Street. He was transported to Forrest General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

A Forrest County jury found Kedrick Tevon Lee, 25, guilty on Wednesday, November 3 along with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence as a habitual offender.

Kedrick Tevon Lee, 25

Lee was sentenced to a life sentence without the possibility of parole and twenty years.