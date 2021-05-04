Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation Opens Registration for Summer Day Camp

HATTIESBURG, MISS. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department will resume operations of its annual summer day camp.

In 2019, the Parks and Recreation summer day camp program implemented a S.T.E.A.M. based curriculum camp, this year the program will resume but with modifications to collaborate with Hattiesburg Public School District’s summer enrichment programs and coronavirus protocols, June 1 through July 2 students K through 7th Grade will be able to attend Summer Camp.

In collaboration with the enrichment program, Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation will meet students at Thames Elementary, Woodley Elementary, Grace Christian, Rowan Elementary and Hawkins Elementary to provide recreational and art activities from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. to ages K through 5th Grade. A total of 350 students will be allowed to participate with the limit of 60 per school. A program will also be available to students at Lille Burney for grades 6th & 7th, from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.

“We are very proud of the program and reputation we’ve built for our summer camps program over the last few years,” said parks and recreation director Chris McGee. “While different in format this year, we will continue to meet the needs of our parents and our children and still continue our relationship with the Hattiesburg Public School District.”

The Parks and Recreation Summer Day Camp program will run simultaneously with the Hattiesburg Public School District’s in-person summer enrichment program for K through 7th Grades. This program will focus on academics, arts, activities and achievement, with emphasis on preparing for the upcoming year.

The program is available for registration for $35 per child.