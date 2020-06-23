Hattiesburg police working to find missing Louisiana man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police and the Ponchatoula police are working to find a missing Louisiana man.
According to family members, 27-year-old Dedrick Grant Jr., was headed to Mississippi on June 18 with several friends. He has not been heard from since.
Grant’s family believes he could possibly be in Hattiesburg or the surrounding area.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police.
