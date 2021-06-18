Hattiesburg prepares for severe weather ahead of Gulf storm

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Pine Belt area is bracing for the chance of severe weather from a tropical system on Saturday.

City crews are preparing while people start packing and making sandbags. The area could see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

“Well, I’m getting my food ready, my sandbags in case I need them to be on the safe side. If think you might need them, it’s best to be prepared,” said Elise Clark, who lives in Hattiesburg.

Crews at Fire Station 1 in downtown Hattiesburg have been busy all day preparing for the severe weather.

“I live in a flood zone area. I just want to be prepared, but these sandbags, these gentlemen are kind to help me. I have a whole truck load of sand and hopefully going to keep the water out of my house,” said a woman who lives in Petal.

Forrest County Emergency Management director urged people to be alert.

“For the general public, just be aware as your driving around this weekend. If you see a road that’s flooded, turn around don’t drown. Don’t try to go through that water. Don’t put first responders at risk of having to come and save you if you get trapped in those flood waters,” said Forrest County Emergency Management Director Glen Moore.

Officials encouraged people to take extra precautions ahead of the storm.

The biggest weather impact is expected to happen in the morning between 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.