Hattiesburg restaurant facing a staffing shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As Covid Restrictions continue to loosen, Restaurants are beginning to bounce back. But a shortage in staffing is making it hard for restaurants to meet consistent demand.

In the pine belt, like many areas are facing a staffing shortage.

Alex Tubb is the General Manager of Sweet Peppers Deli on Lincoln Rd in Hattiesburg.

He says he’s had to make adjustments by pulling staff from other restaurant locations to help meet demand.

“A lot my managers have had to work between forty to sixty hours a week, so luckliy we’ve had another restaurant to bounce off of and pull staff as we need to do that’s helped out”, said Alex Tubb

The staffing shortage is also contributing to longer wait times.

“We usually just limit our in take as far as the amount of orders we are taking at one time, we sometimes have to close off a cash register for lunch and run down to two lines instead of three or four lines”