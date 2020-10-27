Hattiesburg Zoo transforms into annual Zoo Boo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo has transformed into Zoo Boo, an annual event that turns the zoo into a spooky (but not too scary) Halloween wonderland.

The eight day long event provided families with a socially distanced spooky Zoo adventure equipped with different elements of the Halloween theme. From witch craft to skeletons to the Carou-spell the zoo is in full swing with this fall tradition. A little different this year, Covid-19 has changed capacity limits to 1500 people per night so tickets are limited and all who come to enjoy this event are encouraged to wear face masks in addition to their costumes.

“I like seeing all the kids dressed up I think its very fun. Yeah I think its alot of fun and then the community base as well to see everybody out here, all the kids in their costumes you know having a good time, thats probably one of my favorite parts.” -Brock Banks and Mary Banks

Ten dollars is the price of admission and it includes unlimited rides on the “Spooky Express” and the “Carou-Spell.” This event runs until the 30th of October. The zoo says stay tuned to their social media for updates on possible closures in preparation for Hurricane Zeta.