HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Pine Belt is facing heavy rain and strong winds as Tropical Storm Ida arrives in Hattiesburg.

There are several traffic alerts throughout the city as roadways become blocked due to downed trees and power lines.

TRAFFIC NOTICE: Roadway at 25th & 7th is closed at this time, as well as traffic along 7th Street at this time due to flash flooding. #mswx pic.twitter.com/rKk1ZSA0gN — Hattiesburg PD (@HattiesburgPD) August 30, 2021

TRAFFIC NOTICE: Main & Front Street, water is beginning to cover the roadway. We have an officer on scene standing by to assist with traffic. Please use caution in the area. — Hattiesburg PD (@HattiesburgPD) August 30, 2021

The line is just a Cable line, tangled in a tree in a yard. Roadway is still blocked at the moment. https://t.co/sIB2bTFtBI — Hattiesburg PD (@HattiesburgPD) August 30, 2021

