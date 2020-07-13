How to stay safe in the hot temperatures

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – With hot temperatures in Central and South Mississippi, heat exhaustion is a real concern for many who work or spend time outdoors.

For many, it’s as simple as keeping a cold bottle of water with them and staying in the shade.

“Well I usually wear my shorts, and I oftentimes wear a hat when I’m out in the sun. But more importantly, I usually have water with me at all times,” said Larry Meyer.

“Always carry water. Stay where it’s cool as possible. Air conditioning, even if it’s nothing more than a cool breeze,” said Mary Swanson.

With the heat persistent throughout the day, one local physician said neighbors have to find the right times to be outside in this sort of weather.

“Typically, you know, we say before 10:00 a.m. if you gotta be outside, or after 6:00 p.m. But even with this heat, you may want to cut that off earlier. So you’re avoiding the worst of the heat where it’s not that index of 105 plus,” explained Dr. Jeremy Wells, who works at the Hattiesburg Clinic.

If neighbors have to be outside, Dr. Wells said they need to make sure they’re hydrated, wearing loose fitting clothing and know the signs of heat exhaustion.

“So those first signs where you’re excessively sweating more than you would expect, you’re pale, you’re kind of dizzy, you’re starting to just feel nauseous. That’s early signs from heat dehydration. And you need to stop and get inside. You need to be where it’s cool,” he stated.

Dr. Wells also said if neighbors get to the point where their skin is turning red and they can’t sweat anymore, that could mean they’re having a heat stroke. They would need to find the nearest hospital.

