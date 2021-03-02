Hub City to introduce parklets to the downtown community

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will take its first steps to implement parklets in the downtown area. The City Council will review agenda items to establish the city’s first two parklets for downtown eateries, The Porter and Nellie’s Chicken & Daiquiris.

Leaders said the parklets were first discussed during a work session in October 2020 as a solution to the need for more outdoor spaces to eat due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parklets are public seating platforms that convert curbside parking spaces into community spaces and are known for their distinctive design that incorporates seating and greenery. For The Porter and Nellie’s Chicken & Daiquiris, the city’s parklets would allow for accommodating seating outdoors for those restaurants.

As a public-private partnership between the city and each business, the cost of a parklet will be determined by the design phase and the final constructed piece.