Jones County Fire Council encourages safety during Fire Prevention Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – This week is Fire Prevention Week in Mississippi, and the Jones County Fire Council is encouraging neighbors to practice fire safety.

Some of the tips include having fire extinguishers on hand, keep hallways clear of items and change the batteries in your smoke alarm systems regularly. Leaders on the Fire Council said people need to be able to understand the sounds of a carbon monoxide detector and a smoke detector.

“If there’s three long beeps that is going to be your smoke detector going off, you should exit the building wherever you’re at, call 911 and don’t go back in always. Stay out. If the beeps are going off, that signifies there is an issue somewhere. If it’s four long beeps, that’s going to be your carbon monoxide detector, and you should do the same thing,” said Dana Bumgardner, the public information officer with the Jones County Fire Council.

If you hear a chirping once every 30 seconds, that means the fire alarm needs a new battery. Typically, a person should change the batteries in their smoke alarm every six months.