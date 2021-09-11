Jones County man arrested for drug possession

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man at a safety checkpoint on Saturday morning just after midnight.

Timothy Maxcey, 44, was arrested by deputies at the intersection of Indian Springs Road and Indian Springs Church Road. Maxey was in possession of over five grams of methamphetamine. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Timothy Maxcey is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility awaiting his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.