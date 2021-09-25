Jones County man leads overnight police chase across four counties

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County man was arrested on Saturday for leading deputies on a chase after fleeing during a traffic stop on Highway 11.

According to authorities, Javeryion House, 25, drove through a DUI safety checkpoint checkpoint at a high rate of speed. JCSD Captain Vince Williams pursued the vehicle which stopped on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue in Laurel.

House was ordered to exit the vehicle, but failed to comply before speeding away into Interstate 59 headed north. The chase continued for 55 miles on both I-59 North and I-20 East before he pulled over and surrendered in Meridian on Interstate 20.

House was charged with felony DUI and felony fleeing in a motor vehicle. He also has outstanding warrants from Harrison County and the City of Starkville. Additionally, he has two previous DUI arrests in 2017 by the Laurel Police Department.

House is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility while he awaits his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Law enforcement agencies that were involved in the pursuit as it passed through their jurisdictions included:

Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Clarke County Sheriff’s Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Heidelberg Police Department, Enterprise Police Department and Meridian Police Department.

