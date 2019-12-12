Judges nixes lawsuit about toxic mold at Mississippi airbase

GULFPORT, Miss. – Military families say toxic mold in their living quarters on a Mississippi air force base has made them sick.

But lawsuits by 14 families against the owner and manager of housing at the Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi are now on hold.

A federal judge ruled that one of the families hasn’t proven through expert medical witnesses that the specific mold in the housing caused their specific illnesses.

Judge Louis Guirola Jr. said the experts only say that mold can generally cause such illnesses.

The family’s legal team is appealing the judge’s dismissal, and the 13 other cases are stayed pending the outcome.