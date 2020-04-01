Knox Flowers arrested for shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was arrested and charged for a shooting in the 5800 block of U.S. Highway 49 around 6:00 a.m. on April 1.

When officers of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrived on the scene, they discovered an individual suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect, Knox Flowers, 38, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody at the scene.

According to HPD, the suspect and victim are acquaintances. The two were traveling together and got into an argument before the shooting happened.

Police said the victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Flowers was charged with one count of aggravated assault and booked into the Forrest County Jail.