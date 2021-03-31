Laurel mayor reacts to Biden’s new infrastructure plan

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – President Joe Biden announced his new $2 trillion infrastructure plan, and some believe the plan will go a long way to help the city with improvements in low income communities.

Laurel Mayor Johnny McGee said if the money is allocated properly, he believes this would help the city with its aging infrastructure.

“We have aging water and sewer lines and that money would go a long way in us being able to upgrade and update the sewer and water lines that we have that needs repaired,” said McGee.

President Biden’s infrastructure plan would invest $2 billion in this decade. Mayor McGee said this is the right time for the new infrastructure plan.

“The situation that went on in Jackson last month, we know that was because of aging infrastructure, and the president, I believe, has realized that it needs to be done, and it’s time to do it,” said McGee.