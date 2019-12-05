Lawsuit: Mississippi police sexually harassed teen girl

BILOXI, Miss. – Three police officers of a Mississippi city are accused of sexually harassing a teen girl during a traffic stop.

The Sun Herald reports the girl’s mother is now suing the city of Biloxi in the hopes of preventing other girls from suffering the same treatment.

The lawsuit says the pajama-clad girl was driving to pick up her older sister from a casino one night in July 2018 when she was pulled over.

It says she was ordered out of her car and officers told her to keep her hands down in a blatant attempt to look at her breasts.

The city denies any wrongdoing.