Living Local 10/25/2019

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect for: The Big Black River near West (Holmes/Attala Counties) until further notice, The Big Black River at Bentonia until further notice, and Tallahala Creek at Laurel until October 28th.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH includes all of Central and South Mississippi until Saturday at 1 PM.

The nice stretch of fall weather has come to an end as moisture streams in from the Gulf of Mexico. Widespread heavy rain is expected throughout today and tomorrow, creating a flash flood threat. Rainfall amounts could get up to 4 or 5 inches some spots, with widespread 2 to 3 inches expected. If you encounter flooding on roadways, remember to turn around and find another way. Don't drive over flooded roadways.