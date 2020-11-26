Local community shares reason of gratitude on Thanksgiving holiday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A lot of businesses are closed this Thanksgiving while some remained open. Shoppers in Hattiesburg said they were feeling a lot more thankful this year.

“I’m thankful for just being alive and making it through this year,” said Javon.

Thanksgiving is a time when most families travel from across the county to visit with their loved ones, but this year many families are celebrating Thanksgiving virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m thankful for family, I’m thankful that the lord has blessed us with his mercy and grace this year and thankful for just being with friends and family,” said Dollar Tree manager assistant Cissy Terrell.

“Thankful for kids and family and being able to celebrate another year,” expressed Stephanie.

LATEST STORIES: