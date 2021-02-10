Local florist experiences high demand for bouquets as Valentine’s Day nears

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – With Valentine’s Day just days away, a local flower shop in Hattiesburg is busier than usual. The owner of University Florist said they’ve seen an increase in sales despite the pandemic.

“We have a lot of deliveries that go out, as well. We have like five vans that will be in town on Friday and Saturday this week. We are really busy but everybody happy =, and it’s great,” said Judy Strickland, owner of University Florist.

She said her business has seen an increase in home deliveries during the pandemic.

“A lot of people can’t come in, and a lot of people don’t get to see their loved ones and spend Valentine’s Day with them. And they call us, and we actually deliver flowers to them,” said Strickland.

However, the shop owner said some of the changes this year include the prices of the flowers going up due to a flower shortage.

“It’s different because of the pandemic. We have a flower shortage. We’re not able to get all of the flowers that we normally do, and the ones we do get are beautiful and in very good shape,” explained Strickland.