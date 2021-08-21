Man captured after leading police chase into Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in custody after leading Jones County deputies on a police chase. He was arrested at a traffic stop at the intersection of Congress Street and 15th Avenue in Laurel after a tip was made to authorities on Saturday evening.

Jerry Jerome Patterson fled Laurel police officers overnight on Friday and continued into Jones County where he almost hit a JCSD patrol cruiser on Graves Road. The chase continued to Highway 84 West to Mason Creek Road and onto Mag Hatten Road where he was able to escape the pursuit.

One JCSD patrol cruiser was damaged in the chase with no injuries reported to the deputy after he was medically evaluated. Patterson has been charged with felony fleeing