HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a commercial burglary.

Johnny Hosley Jr. has active arrest warrants for commercial burglary in an incident that occurred on January 20, 2020, in the 1500 block of Broadway Drive.

If you know Hosley’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.