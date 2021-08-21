Man wanted for leading police chase into Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted by Jones County deputies on a charge of felony fleeing.

Jerry Jerome Patterson fled Laurel police officers overnight on Friday and continued into Jones County where he almost hit a JCSD patrol cruiser on Graves Road. The chase continued to Highway 84 West to Mason Creek Road and onto Mag Hatten Road where he was able to escape the pursuit.

One JCSD patrol cruiser was damaged in the chase with no injuries reported to the deputy after he was medically evaluated.

Jerry Jerome Patterson

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jerry Jerome Patterson is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).