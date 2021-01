HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are looking for an individual who is wanted for questioning an ongoing investigation.

Police said the person is wanted for a credit card investigation linked back to an incident on January 1 in the 1000 block of Turtle Creek Drive.

If you recognize the suspect in the picture, you are asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.