Mardi Gras Parade in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Feb. 15, the Hattiesburg’s 9th Annual Caerus Mardi Gras Parade, presented by Keith’s Superstore’s, is scheduled to happen at 11:00 a.m.
The parade will start at Service Drive, take a right on Hardy Street and another right at 38th Avenue to finish.
All roads involved will be closed to traffic beginning at 10:00 a.m. for an 11:00 a.m. parade start.
PARADE NOTES:
We will be receiving help from Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and The University of Southern Mississippi University PD, and additional help from the city’s Public Works and Parks & Recreation departments.
At 5 a.m., Service Drive from Sims Road to West 4th Street will be closed for staging floats.
Throws will not be allowed from floats after the Hardy Street/38th Avenue turn.
Please be mindful of this when choosing a place to watch the parade.
At 10 a.m., all roads involved in the parade route will close.
Hardy Street will remain closed until all city vehicles have collected trash and barricades have been cleared.HPD via Facebook