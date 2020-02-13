Mardi Gras Parade in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Feb. 15, the Hattiesburg’s 9th Annual Caerus Mardi Gras Parade, presented by Keith’s Superstore’s, is scheduled to happen at 11:00 a.m.

The parade will start at Service Drive, take a right on Hardy Street and another right at 38th Avenue to finish.

All roads involved will be closed to traffic beginning at 10:00 a.m. for an 11:00 a.m. parade start.