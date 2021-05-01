Maximus employees in Hattiesburg calling for minimum wage increase

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Maximus workers organized a rally with the Communications Workers of America in Hattiesburg on Saturday. They are calling for the company to immediately implement President Biden’s executive order raising the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 per hour, which is not mandated to go into effect until 2022.

Maximus employs are one of the largest federally contracted workforces in the country. These workers operate call centers that handle Medicare. 10,000 Maximus agents perform this work at 11 call centers in nine states. Workers say they shouldn’t have to wait anymore

“Our CEO, our president, he can afford to give us that $15 an hour now, he doesn’t have to wait till the executive order goes through. I mean we’re just essential as anyone else that works because if it wasn’t for the frontline workers who we are, the Medicare, the Affordable Care Act, couldn’t be getting what their getting right now,” said Lakeisha Preston and Sheree Collier.

Workers said since 2017 they’ve tried to organize a union, but have received a lot of push back. They said they were told it would take an act of congress and now that congress has taken action they say they don’t want to wait another day.