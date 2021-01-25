MDAH awards Hawkins Elementary $35K restoration grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History announced Hawkins Elementary as one of its Heritage Preservation Grant recipients, with $35,000 in funding to be used for renovations.

The grant comes as a collaborative effort between the City of Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg Public School District, and letters of support from Representative Missy McGee, Representative Percy Watson and Councilwoman Mary Dryden.

Built in 1951, G.L. Hawkins Elementary School, is one of 38 structures in Hattiesburg with Mississippi Landmark designation, and is known for its art deco architecture. Hawkins was awarded the restoration funding by qualifying through its landmark designation.

Of those that received the grant in other cities, Hawkins is the only school that is still active to receive the funding. But Hawkins is the second school in Hattiesburg to receive funding from the grant in two years. Woodley Elementary was the first, in 2019.