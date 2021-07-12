Miss Hospitality contestants arrive in Hattiesburg for competition week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Representatives from 36 counties in Mississippi arrived in Hattiesburg for the 2021 Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition.

The young ladies gathered at the Saenger Theater where they were welcomed by Ward 1 Councilman Jeffery George, Visit Hattiesburg Executive Director Marlo Dorsey, Hattiesburg Tourism Commissioner Michael Marks, and Vice President of Student Affairs at Southern Miss Dede Anderson. 2020 Mississippi Miss Hospitality McKay Lee Bray also welcomed the young women.

They will stay on the Southern Miss campus for the duration of the competition. Their week will consist of a tour around Hattiesburg, an autograph meet and greet at Turtle Creek Mall and three days of competition.

On Saturday, July 17, the new Miss Hospitality will be crowned in addition to awards for Spirit of Miss Hospitality, Top 10, and Top 5.