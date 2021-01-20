Mississippi community responds to 46th Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office just hours after his inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Joseph R. Biden became the 46th president of the United States during an inaugural celebration, while Kamala Harris became the 49th vice president of the United States.

Neighbors who live in the Pine Belt had differing opinions on the new president.

“Hopefully, he can do like he said in his address and unite the Democratic and Republican party. It is too much of a divide like it is, and if we’re going to succeed as a country, we’re going to have to unite,” said Tim Bryant.

“I think this will be a great opportunity for the country. Of course after the last four years we’ve been having and with the new president, we could have some pretty good changes coming to us real soon,” said Daysha Williamson.

“Im very excited, I think there is going to be a change, hopefully things get better,” said Marvin Errington

“I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t know what to say, because I don’t really get into politics like that. I’m not influenced by them. I hope he raises the minimum wage, yeah that’s one thing I hope he does,” said another neighbor.

“I’m not very optimistic at all. He’s made the statement before, and this is my number one reason I’m a pro-life nut. You kill that little baby, how can I trust you to take care of government? If you’ll kill unborn, an unborn, and far as I know every Democrat in Washington is pro-choice except for maybe one, and I’m not sure about him, and there is even two or three Republicans that are pro-choice. But if I can’t trust you to take care of that little innocent baby, I can’t trust you, that’s where I draw the line,” said James Townson.