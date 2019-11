HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – After a hangman’s noose was found in a white Mississippi firefighter’s locker, the firefighter was demoted and eventually resigned _ but it also raised questions about the meanings of symbols.

To some, it was a reminder of lynchings that took hundreds of black lives in Mississippi, and it had no place on city property.

To firefighter Shelton Russell, the knotted rope symbolized America’s lawless wild-west culture, where cowboy vigilantes meted out rough justice.