Mississippi man finds note saying his missing dog was killed

OZONA, Miss. – A Mississippi man searching for his missing dog was left an anonymous note that said his dog had been killed and that he should abide by the county leash law.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports Chad Stricker had already spent several days searching for his 10-month-old wolfdog named Nymeria when he found the note and Nymeria’s collar in his mailbox this month.

Nymeria’s large yellow collar featured an oversized tag that included her photo, owner’s address and number and a description of her personality.

Stricker says Nymeria’s body hasn’t been returned to him.