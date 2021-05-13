Mississippians still hesitant to get vaccinated

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – The state of Mississippi ranks among the lowest in the county for receiving the vaccine. One of the main reasons is vaccine hesitancy. The Mayor of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Clinic urge people to get vaccinated.

“Hundreds of millions of Americans have had these vaccines and little in the way of complications, their safe, their effective and they will help the entire society recover from this and get back to normal”, said Dr. Ramod Rouhbakhsh, Hattiesburg Clinic.

The City of Hattiesburg is helping with efforts to vaccinate by hosting more vaccine drives. The city held two drives during March and April.

“We really need our folks to go and get that shot and not listen to the rumors on social media, trust their local physician and get their shot”, said Mayor Toby Barker

“The more people we get fully vaccinated the sooner we can move on, and the sooner we can truly protect each other”