Needham Jones Boot Camp set to resume in July

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The African American Military History Museum will host its 7th Annual Needham Jones Boot Camp this year. Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Young men ages 12 to 15 can sign up for the five day boot camp that will go on from July 13-21.

In this boot camp, students will learn about things they need to be successful in life. According to Vanessa Molden, program and engagement coordinator, the students will also learn about leadership and communication.

The young men must be registered by June 30 in order to participate. Lunch and snacks will be given and at the end of boot camp the kids will be provided with school supplies for the upcoming school year.