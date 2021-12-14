New Jones County K9 joins patrol squads after training

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s newest K9 has finished training and can begin working with patrol squads.

Two-year-old German Shepherd, Balder, has been trained for patrol duties and narcotics detection. His patrol duties will include tracking, handler protection, off-leash obedience, criminal apprehension and article, area and building searches. Balder will work in Patrol Squad B with K9 Handler-Deputy James Bell.

“The addition of K9 Balder brings us to four K9s, each assigned to one of our patrol squads, and that gives us 24-hour K9 coverage,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin.

K9 Balder and K9 Handler-Deputy James Bell (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

K9 Balder (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Balder was purchased with funds, totaling over $25,000, donated by Jones County neighbors, businesses and organizations.