New Jones County K9 joins patrol squads after training

K9 Balder (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s newest K9 has finished training and can begin working with patrol squads.

Two-year-old German Shepherd, Balder, has been trained for patrol duties and narcotics detection. His patrol duties will include tracking, handler protection, off-leash obedience, criminal apprehension and article, area and building searches. Balder will work in Patrol Squad B with K9 Handler-Deputy James Bell.

“The addition of K9 Balder brings us to four K9s, each assigned to one of our patrol squads, and that gives us 24-hour K9 coverage,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin.

  • K9 Balder and K9 Handler-Deputy James Bell (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)
  • K9 Balder (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Balder was purchased with funds, totaling over $25,000, donated by Jones County neighbors, businesses and organizations.

