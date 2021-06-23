New LL Flooring Store to open in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with LL Flooring announced they will open the first Hattiesburg store on Monday, June 28. The store will be located at 4700 Hardy Street, Suite K.

“Hattiesburg is a great new market for our company, and we are excited to be a helpful resource for retail customers and pros looking for a wide assortment of quality, beautiful flooring,” said Charles Tyson, President and CEO of LL Flooring.

The new Hattiesburg store will feature a Design Center with video capability where store associates can collaborate with customers to find the best floor for any vision or project and visualize how it will look using the Picture It floor visualizer. This online tool allows customers to upload a photo of any room and select from hundreds of LL floors to preview how floors will look in their space.

The Hattiesburg store will be open weekdays 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., Saturdays 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sundays 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.