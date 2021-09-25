Pine Belt hospitals continue to deal with COVID-19 cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hospital Leaders with Forrest General Hospital give an update on case numbers and patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

“We’re running about 15 in the ICU right now and about 50 total number in the hospital that’s about less than we were previously which was in the high 120 range”, said Dr. Steven Farrell, Chief Medical Officer Forrest General Hospital.

Doctors say the overall number of patients is decreasing among vaccinated patients, However some hospitals still continue to deal with patients on ventilators.

“Thankfully what we are not seeing as many new cases so hopefully this wave is slowing a bit”, said Dr. Steven Farrell, Chief Medical Officer with Forrest General Hospital.