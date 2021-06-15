Pine Belt nonprofit aiming for a home run for heroes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Grace’s Home for Heroes is aiming for a home run for veterans with a soft tournament. The event will raise money to build a assisted living facility for veterans.

The nonprofit organization was founded to give back to the veteran community. Organizers hope that teams or people in Mississippi will create teams to come out and play in the tournament to raise money for a cause.

“Nearly 70 percent of veterans that are discharged from the hospital need continuing care, but they cant afford it. So our assisted living facility will be affordable for all veterans, but it will also equal opportunities for the spouses of veterans. We feel like those spouses have made sacrifices just as much as our veterans have, so we want to offer them equal opportunities as well,” said Amber Travis, founder of Grace’s Home for Heroes.

Registration for the softball tournament ends July 10, and the game will be held on July 17-18 at Tatum Park in Hattiesburg. Click here to register for the event.