Pine Belt prepares for Mayoral Debate

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-One week ahead of the June 8 general election the League of Women Voters of Pine Belt, the Forrest and Jones county branches of the NAACP and Mississippi Move will host the mayoral debates in the two Pine Belt cities.

The nonpartisan organizations say with this debate they are hoping to give voters an opportunity to learn more about each candidate.

“There will be opening statements so each candidate can tell their platform on why their running for Mayor and after that one candidate will answer the first question. They have not received the questions before Thursday night and they will have five minutes to respond then the opposing candidate will have three minutes to do a rebuttal.” – Peggy Ciraldo League of women voters

The Hattiesburg debate will be at Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center on Thursday, June 3 from 6pm to 8pm.

“We formulated the questions in order of importance, an order that we have determined from going to the city council public forums, going to the candidates public forums during the primaries and reading the news paper and talking to the public. So we have formed questions that effect every citizen in the Hattiesburg area.”

The candidates speaking will be Toby Barker, independent (incumbent) and Lakeylah White, Democrat.

Other candidates that will be on the ballot are for Wards 1, 3, and 4.

Ward 1

Ken Chambers, Democrat

Jeffrey George, Republican (incumbent)

Ward 3

Picasso Nelson Sr., Democrat

Carter Carroll, Republican (incumbent)

Ward 4

Mary Dryden, independent (incumbent)

Dave Ware, independent (former city councilman)

Ward 2 and 5 were decided during the primary election.

The NAACP and the League of Women voters say they both are offering free rides to the polls on June 8.