Pothole Christmas tree inspires pastor to write holiday song

McCOMB, Miss. – A scraggly metal Christmas tree planted in a pothole has inspired a Mississippi minister’s holiday song.

The Enterprise-Journal of McComb reports that the Rev. Leon Hitchens of Webb Chapel Church in Liberty wrote “Pothole Christmas Tree” after local radio host Fern Crossley showed him the makeshift holiday scene.

The song celebrates resident John Drummond, who stuck the base of a wire Christmas tree into the traffic cone sticking out of a pothole.

Neighbors decorated it with tinsel, ornaments and a large star on the top.

Hitchens said Drummond “took what was supposed to be a bad situation and made it for the good.”