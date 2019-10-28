President Trump and Vice President Pence to campaign for Tate Reeves in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – 12 News has learned Vice President Mike Pence will be at the Coliseum in Biloxi to campaign for Tate Reeves.

Pence will arrive on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast on November 4, just days after President Trump is scheduled to be in Tupelo to campaign for the Lt. Governor. The event will be from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM. Anyone wanting to register for tickets should go to www.TateReeves.com/Pence.

“I am honored to host Vice President Mike Pence the day before this important election, ” Reeves said. “He is a great leader and a man of faith.”

From all indications, the race for governor is a dead heat. The latest Mason-Dixon poll shows Reeves with a slight edge over Hood, while Hood’s internal polling shows Hood leading 46%-42%.





