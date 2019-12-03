Protect yourself from cyber attack on Cyber Monday.

Hattiesburg, Miss.

Cyber Monday is one of the best times to shop online for great deals, but it is also a time that some criminals use to steal your personal information.

12 New’s Justin DeVonn h and IT professional about how to keep you safe from cyber attacks.

Shopping online is quick, easy, and save a lot of money; but visiting unsafe sites and sharing too much personal information can drastically change your life.

William Tischler, Director of Information Technology at Keesler Federal Credit Union explained that, “Identity thief is a life-changing event it can take years to recover from identity theft. Sometimes it takes years just to catch the person and stop the financial bleed, and then it takes another seven years to take the damage off of the credit report”

One way to tell if you are shopping on a secure site. If you look right before the web address you should see a lock symbol. Letting you know that your information is kept private.

“That’s not 100% guarantee but that’s a minimum you should look for especially if you’re doing financial transactions you can use a lot of browsing tools that are add on to browsers Google chrome, Firefox those things have controls built-in back and help categorize sites from malicious activity”

Also try to avoid using direct bank account information, like debit cards and routing numbers.

“What are things that you can do. Myself included is that if I’m going to shop online I use Keesler federal‘s credit card because a credit card transaction is a lot easier to dispute than someone who just takes money out of your bank account because you used your debit card so I always shop online with my Keesler federal credit card”

Be mindful about how much of your personal information you do share on social media as well.

“It’s OK to have a Facebook page or Instagram but if I know that your favorite rock band is X in your bank account ask I need to verify with your favorite rock band is I just got into your bank account because I found it on your profile”

If you receive any crazy emails and you are not sure if Do not click, until you verify.