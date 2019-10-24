Red Shoe Golf Tournament to Benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Miss, – It’s an opportunity to have a good time for a good cause.

The fourth annual Red Shoe Golf Tournament kicks off in Hattiesburg on October 28. All proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Mississippi. When all is done, tournament organizers hope to raise at least $50,000.

Mississippi’s Ronald McDonald House is located in Jackson. It serves as a regional hub to support families of critically ill children receiving care at Mississippi’s only children’s hospital and is 100% community funded.

The 2019 Red Shoe Golf Tournament begins Monday, October 28 at 11:30 AM at the Hattiesburg Country Club, 61 Classic Drive, Hattiesburg, Mississippi.