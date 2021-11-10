Report suggests pollution tied to cancer risks in southwest Laurel

Laurel, Miss. (WHLT) – According to Pro-Publica, Laurel, Mississippi is home to the worst lifetime cancer risks from industrial sources in our state.

The nonprofit news group used federal emissions data over a five-year period to map out the worst areas in the nation for cancer-causing air pollution from industries.

Lisa Song, Investigative Reporter, Propublica

“Additional cancer risk from industrial air is 1 in 22,000. That means that if there are 22,000 people living in the areas at least one of them would be expected to get cancer from the industrial air pollution,” said Investigative Reporter, Lisa Song.

In the neighborhoods with the worst air pollution seen in red in ProPublica’s interactive map, the lifetime cancer risk is actually even higher than that– one case for every 260 people, or 39 times the EPA’s acceptable risk.

The agency’s standard threshold for an acceptable level is one case for every 10,000 people. Investigative Reporter Lisa Song said that standard is inadequate.

“One of the key gaps is when the EPA does this kind of risk analysis there not looking at cumulative risks they look at the risk from one type of industrial facility at a time but many people live next to two refineries,” said Song.

And that’s the case in Laurel. Howard Industries is identified as the primary source of industrial air pollution in the city’s southwestern neighborhoods, contributing 98 percent of dangerous emissions. The high-tech manufacturer emits chromium and nickel compounds into the air.

ProPublica is careful to warn there’s no known way to definitely track one person’s cancer or health issues to a particular source.

“You can’t link a specific person’s cancer diagnosis or cancer case to the pollution. it’s not that simple of a cause and effect,” said Song.

“You really have to think about it on a pollution level. this kind of thing is done using statistics and specific analysis,” said Song.

There are more than a thousand communities across the country that are considered hot spots where the industrial cancer risk from local air pollution is relatively high. And a quarter-million Americans live with pollution levels the EPA considers unacceptable.

President Biden has created two separate panels with regards to environmental justice since he has been elected. The City of Byram also hosts industries that emit chromium compounds, but the cancer risk in Byram is not nearly as high as in southwest Laurel.

Howard Industries have not been cited for clean air violations in over five years. We’ve reached out to Howard Industries in Laurel for a statement on this report. They have yet to respond.