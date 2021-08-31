Ora Williamsburg Road collapses in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A road collapsed in Covington County as a result of flooding during Hurricane Ida. The incident happened on Ora Williamsburg Road, which is commonly used by drivers to cut through to Highway 49.

According to EOC Director Brennon Chancellor, neighbors discovered the road had been washed out and notified the fire department. He said Covington County is a flood prone area because of the town is equipped with culverts.

Chancellor said the culvert goes under the road and allows water to flow under it. Due to flash flooding, the water ended up washing away the culvert and the road.

Crews started to assess the damage to the road on Tuesday, and they plan to place two culverts in the area to help stabilize the road.