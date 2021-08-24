Rotary Club donates dictionaries to Hattiesburg area students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise will donate dictionaries to third grade students at Grace Christian Elementary for the 16th annual dictionary giveaway.

The Rotary Club holds fundraisers throughout the year to help purchase the dictionaries. Due to COVID-19, the fundraisers this past year have been limited to a gingerbread house building competition during Christmas time that allows the club to raise a few thousand dollars.

Over the course of 15 years, the organization has donated more than 10,000 dictionaries to Hattiesburg students. Members said they’re devoted to serving the community.

“Our service is giving a dictionary because we want them to succeed in life as a tool that helps them become a doctor a lawyer, or airport director, or whatever they want to be,” said Thomas Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.